New Music: Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD

Ghanaian musician Keeny Ice has teamed up with Nigeria’s new sensation, Victor AD for his new song, "Ebe God" produced by Two Bars.

The two artistes talk about their growing success and mentioned God as their main secret.

The Moshes Musik signed artiste carefully crafted his rap to meet the melodious chorus by Victor AD who also combined pidgin and Twi in dishing out his message.

"Ebe God" has added up to the increasing number of songs by rapper Keeny Ice who is most loved for his great delivery, stagecraft, etc.

Enjoy the new one by Keeny Ice with "Wetin we Gain" man on the chorus.