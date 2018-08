news

Record producer cum rap artiste King of Accra has bounced back with a new Hip-hop/Hiplife sound, titled “My Baby”.

The self-produced track features two of Ghana’s favourite rap stars; Sarkodie and Edem.

The SarkCess Music record label owner opened the track with a simple and catchy chorus followed by the VRMG’s owner.

Sarkodie delivered a short rap verse and Edem also followed the suite.

Stream the song below from iTunes.

Don’t forget to share your candid views on the track.