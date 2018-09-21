Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

New Music: Shola Baybe - Fakye feat. Nero X (Prod. by Muller Beatz)


New Music Shola Baybe - Fakye feat. Nero X (Prod. by Muller Beatz)

“Fakye” concept focuses on forgiveness and urges fans to adopt the practice no matter the circumstances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Shola Baybe's "Fakye" cover artwork

Rising Afrobeats singer Shola Baybe is finally out with her latest single, titled “Fakye”.

Produced by Muller Beatz, the mid-tempo Afropop jam features 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Best New Artiste of the Year” nominee Nero X.

“Fakye” concept focuses on forgiveness and urges fans to adopt the practice no matter the circumstances.

“The song talks about forgiveness which a lot of people find it difficult to do. So, this song advice people to forgive no matter the situation because if you forgive someone you will be saved,” says Shola.

Enjoy the full song released under Silverline Records record label below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Watch: Lord Paper finally drops new video “Fa Me Ye” Watch Lord Paper finally drops new video “Fa Me Ye”
DJ Ashmen: Hiplife died due to pioneers’ selfishness - Zylofon FM DJ DJ Ashmen Hiplife died due to pioneers’ selfishness - Zylofon FM DJ
Wizkid: Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st? Wizkid Did Pop star just confirm he will be releasing ''Made in Lagos'' on October 1st?
It's over! Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley It's over! Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley
Shola Baybe: Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21 Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21
Photo: Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz

Recommended Videos

Video: Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye Video Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye
Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Ghana Party In The Park Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Bisa Kdei, Kwesi...bullet
7 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
8 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
9 I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay revealsbullet
10 Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
2 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
3 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
6 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official...bullet
7 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
8 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
9 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
10 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet

Music

Bisa Kdei - Fakye
WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
X
Advertisement