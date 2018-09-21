news

Rising Afrobeats singer Shola Baybe is finally out with her latest single, titled “Fakye”.

Produced by Muller Beatz, the mid-tempo Afropop jam features 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Best New Artiste of the Year” nominee Nero X.

“Fakye” concept focuses on forgiveness and urges fans to adopt the practice no matter the circumstances.

“The song talks about forgiveness which a lot of people find it difficult to do. So, this song advice people to forgive no matter the situation because if you forgive someone you will be saved,” says Shola.

Released under Silverline Records record label.