New Music: Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee


New Music Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee & Killbeatz)

Streetbeatz is here again with another great song, "DingDong" featuring Konvict  Africa signed musician,  Deevee.

Streetbeatz - DingDong feat. Deevee (Prod. by Streetbeatz, Deevee & Killbeatz)

After a successful premiere of his debut, “Holiday” summer this year, Streetbeatz is here again with another great song, "DingDong" featuring Konvict  Africa signed musician,  Deevee who also co-produced together with  Streetbeatz, Killbeatz and Possigee.

Streetbeatz’s career as a singer is seeing the light of day as the acceptance of his songs is always on the rise with new numbers always joining the fan base.

"DingDong" is a love song that reveals Street’s affection for a pretty which lady who even makes him experience and sound DingDong at all times including dawn.

The song perfectly fits in the class of songs that are perfectly crafted to touch the heart of music lovers and also the new Africa sound.

Listen and share your reviews.

 

