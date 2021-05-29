RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian artist Skaa out again with a new hit tune titled 'Dubai'

Fast-rising rapper and Afropop recording artist, Skaa serves up a catchy new single titled 'Dubai'.

Skaa links up with one of Nigerian finest record producer, Beatz by DB and serves a potential record.

His sound is a combination of catchy melodies and laid-back rapping over hybrid afrobeat instrumentals.

His style of music is a result of the two genres of music he grew up on and was influenced by as a kid; Afrobeats and American hip hop.

Growing up, he was inspired by American rappers such as Fabolous, J. Cole, and Big L, as well as Nigerian rappers such as Naeto C, Show Dem Camp, and MI Abaga.

Listen to the song below:

