'Nigerians don't put guns to our heads to promote their songs' - Kofi Kinaata

"We can't blame them (Nigerians). They've done nothing wrong. I doubt they put guns to our heads to promote their materials when they come here," Kofi Kinaata said in a recent interview seen by pulse.com.gh.

Suggesting a solution, the 'Things Fall Apart' singer said "we opened our doors wide for them but I believe things will be fine if we fix the structures. There must be a limit to the privileges foreigners can enjoy in a country".

"We can't sit back and watch others take over because they (perhaps) have more money than us," he added whilst also calling for both countries to live in peace than to create a sense of hatred.

Kofi Kinaata, however, lamented over the attitude of some Ghanaians towards how they consume music. According to him, the majority of Ghanaians 'sleep' on albums, hence, he has been reluctant to release an album.