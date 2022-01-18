According to the VGMAs Best Songwriter, Nigerian musicians can not be blamed for how their songs dominate charts and the airwaves in Ghana.
'Nigerians don't put guns to our heads to promote their songs' - Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata has added his voice to the Ghana vs Nigeria debate when it comes to whose music dominates in Ghana.
"We can't blame them (Nigerians). They've done nothing wrong. I doubt they put guns to our heads to promote their materials when they come here," Kofi Kinaata said in a recent interview seen by pulse.com.gh.
Suggesting a solution, the 'Things Fall Apart' singer said "we opened our doors wide for them but I believe things will be fine if we fix the structures. There must be a limit to the privileges foreigners can enjoy in a country".
"We can't sit back and watch others take over because they (perhaps) have more money than us," he added whilst also calling for both countries to live in peace than to create a sense of hatred.
Kofi Kinaata, however, lamented over the attitude of some Ghanaians towards how they consume music. According to him, the majority of Ghanaians 'sleep' on albums, hence, he has been reluctant to release an album.
"At first I was worried about our attitude towards albums. We sleep on them. We don't intend to listen to what's in the songs. For me, my weapon is my lyrics. You just have to listen to what I am saying but I wasn't happy how other albums were treated," he said in the video below.
