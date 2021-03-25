Even though the afro-pop song which was released three years ago was a hit song and had a nationwide rotation, he attributes its new success to Nigerians.
Nigerians support more than Ghanaians - Nero X claims after his 3-year-old song went viral
Ghanaian hiplife musician Nero X has indirectly claimed that Nigerians support their own – in all aspects – more than Ghanaians after his song “Yawa Dey” went viral on TikTok.
He made this statement on Twitter yesterday after his song dominated TikTok trends. Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh jumped on the new trend by doing two videos with the song.
Nero X said Nigerians are always on top of the game in all aspects because their support is extraordinary, adding that ‘God bless you Nigeria flag of Nigeria’.
He tweeted: “I Now Know Why Nigerians Are Always On Top Of Their Game In All Aspects...Their Support Alone Is Extraordinary!! Tiktok Is Buzzing With My "Yawa Dey" Song And Mostly Are Nigerian Top Celebrities Trending It . God Bless You Nigeria Flag of Nigeria. @TONTOLET One Love Ghana.”
He later tweeted another video of Tonto Dikeh and thanked her for supporting her music.
“Plss You'll Should Thank @TONTOLET For The Immersing Support So Far For My Song "Yawa Dey" Kiss mark. Now Which Artiste In Nigeria Flag of Nigeria Should I Put On The 'Remix',” he tweeted.
