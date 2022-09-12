Nigeria's Asake and Burna Boy dominate Ghana’s Apple top 100 chart

Nigeria’s Asake and Grammy award winner Burna Boy are currently the artists with the most songs on the chart which is supposed to be dominated by Ghanaian acts.

YBNL Nation superstar, Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name, Asake is having a good run with his first-ever studio album.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the buzzing Nigerian recording and performing artiste blessed the airwaves with his much-awaited debut studio album captioned; “Mr. Money With The Vibe”.

The 12-tracked studio album features highly rated Nigerian Afrobeats act, Burna Boy alongside American rap artist, Russ with production, mixing and mastering remarks to top Nigerian producer, Magicsticks.

The singer is currently one of the Nigerian artists dominating the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana Music chart with his ‘Terminator’ hit song debuting at number one and every single off the 12-tracked project occupying a spot on the chart. The singer currently has 13 songs on the chart.

Another Nigerian dominating the charts is the self-proclaimed African giant Burna Boy who is also having a good run with his latest album.

The Grammy award winner on Friday, July 8, 2022, blessed the airwaves with his hugely anticipated studio album captioned; ‘Love, Damini’.

The star-studded studio body of work features top recording and performing artists in the entertainment scene including; Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Victony, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin and Khalid.

Following the successful release of the album, the Afrobeats singing sensation currently dominates Apple Music Top 100 Ghana Music chart with almost every single off the 19-tracked project occupying a spot on the chart and also currently has 15 songs on the chart.

Some Nigerian artists who are also topping the chart include, Fireboy DML, Davido, Rugar, Kizz Daniels, and the likes.

Also, the current Top 20 Apple Rated songs in Ghana has no single Ghanaian Act.

Ghanaian sensation singer Gykaie debuted at number 23 with her ‘Something’ hit song while the BET award winner Stonebwoy debuted at number 26 with his newly released song ‘GIDIGBA’ (Firm & Strong).

Other Ghanaian acts on the Top 100 Apple Rated chart are Camidoh on the 28 spot with his ‘Sugarcane’ remix featuring King Promise, Darkoo and Nigeria’s Mayorkun.

King Promise on number 29 with ‘10 Toes’, Lasmid on number 33 with ‘Friday Night’, Kelvyn Boy on the 37 position with his ‘Down Flat’ remix featuring Tekno and Stefflon Don. Others also include Black Sherif, Amerado, Darko Vibes, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, R2Bess as well as Sarkodie.

Ghana's Top Apple Rated 100 Pulse Ghana

