'Niqqas deleted their fake aluminium chains from IG" - Okese1 shades Medikal

In his latest tweet, Okese1 uncovered Medikal, however, he didn't refer to his name, for erasing photos of his aluminium chains from his Instagram story.

He guarantees Medikal erased them after the framework began working.

“N*ggas deleted the aluminium chains from the Instagram story..after the system started working yesterday. No faking anymore!!! Okese1 is here. Nobody fi fake the system anymore," Okese1 shared on Twitter on November 4.

Comments from his followers show who exactly Okese1 is talking about.

A tweep Crystal Papa commented: “You want nigga reply you for hype, you do ahhhh nigga no dey mind you, why don’t you save your energy? nkwasia reply is allowed here.”

Another Twitter user by the name AMG Boss believes Medikal wouldn’t have time to reply to Okese1: “MDK don’t have time for this things, okay he pass that level, man Dey grow.”

Melinda LVS also added: “Oh you dierrrr sense escape you and your family ooo. If someone wear fake chain Abi he go die and when another wears correct one, he will live forever. Fa wo gyimie kor”.

The “Na Today” hitmaker has had bad blood with Medikal ever since he broke into the limelight.

Recently, Medikal unfollowed most people leaving only five individuals on Instagram after he was granted bail for brandishing a gun on social media. He also deleted most of his pictures from the video-sharing app.

This gives more credence to Okese1’s claim that Medikal deleted all his aluminium chains.

Meanwhile, Okese1 has dropped a new single “Ye Wo Lyy” and accompanied it with a classic visual.

In the latest hit single titled “Ye Wo Lyy” where he features fast-rising rapper Jay Van, Okese1 as usual went berserk with his sleek style on a hard-hitting hip-hop beat produced by Saint Cardona.

Okese1 is a chairman on a mission of hits and he is steadily growing his train of supporters since emerging onto the mainstream scene.