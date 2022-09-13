No more local beef, I want international rap battle with M.I or Cassper - Sarkodie

Sating his reason, he said, "I feel you only respond when you’re not sure of your [superior] position".

King Sark, however, admitted that he has an interest in taking on an international rapper. “M.I. Abaga, yeah. Definitely,” he nodded. When the host cited the South African rap act also, Cassper Yyovest, he responded “Cassper, yeah".

Expressing why he will take on the rappers mentioned, Sark with his hands in the air demonstrated the said rappers are of a “higher level". He explained that “no disrespect [to other rappers] but let’s be realistic, businesswise".

According to the most decorated Ghanaian rapper, his concerns are majorly promotional. “If I have a lyrical battle with Cassper, South Africa will be watching what I’m doing. Nigeria, if I battle M.I., they’ll watch.”

The rapper who is on record to have only battled M.anifest, another top-notch Ghanaian rapper, added that if he battles someone from Ghana, only Ghanaians would watch and Ghanaians are already his audience. He then asked “who would I then want to listen to me battle?”

In 2016, the 'Highest' rapper and the 'godMC' rapper locked horns in what remains one of Ghana's most talked about rap battles. In 2018, they smoked the lyrical peace pipe after King Sark showed up at Manifest’s concert.