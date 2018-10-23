Pulse.com.gh logo
Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist'

American singer, Normani and producer, Calvin Harris have featured Wizkid in one of their two songs, 'Checklist'.

Normani and Calvin Harris have released two songs together - Slow Down and Checklist - with one of the songs featuring Wizkid.

The American music acts collaborated to feature Nigeria's Wizkid on the song, Checklist.

The song, according to Wizkid Instagram page, was released on Monday, October 22, 2018.

View this post on Instagram

New @normani x @calvinharris out now!

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

 

Normani and Calvin Harris' collaboration with Wizkid sees Calvin Harris cooking up an Afrobeat inspired beat while Normani and WizKid bring upbeat vibes on their new collab.

Normani Kordei Hamilton is an American singer and dancer, best known as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed on the second season of The X Factor US in 2012.

Wizkid working with Drakes producer, Metro Boomin

Wizkid is working with popular American producer and disc jockey, Metro Boomin.

The Starboy shared a tweet of himself and Metro together in the studio during a recording session with the words, ''Metro x Wiz. 4life!.''

Wizkid, who had earlier stated that his first official single for 2018 will be dropping soon, worked with a number of international producers on his Sounds From The Other Side Ep like New York's Dre Skull, DJ Mustard and Major Lazer.

