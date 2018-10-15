Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video


NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video

Nana Boroo is set to bounce back into the music scene with a hot new jam, titled “Dada Naa”, which will be accompanied by a classy visual.

  • Published:
Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video play

Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video

Ghanaian Hiplife musician Nana Boroo is set to bounce back into the music scene with a hot new jam, titled “Dada Naa”, which will be accompanied by a classy visual.

The “Aha Ye De” hitmaker who was recently spotted celebrating his birthday with the homeless on the streets of Accra, couldn’t hide his luxurious lifestyle in his upcoming video.

In a 30 seconds trailer he recently released, he is spotted hanging out and ‘balling’ with his friends while driving flashy cars. His luxury home isn’t excluded in the classy video.

“Boy want know how I dey//Dada naa//I dey live gold//God no dey bless me//Dada naa//They want know how I dey//Dada naa//Still ahead ooo,” Nana Boroo brags in the Hiplife/Hip-hop song.

The song produced by ATOWN TSB and video directed by Kofi Awuah II will be out on Friday, October 19, according to his management.

 Legally known as Nana Osei Bonsu, Nana Boroo rose to prominence in 2009 with his debut hit single, titled “Aha Yede”. He followed up with similar bangers like “Bolinga”, “Bebia Soso”, and “Big Mama”.

Enjoy the snippet of the video below.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho'' First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''
Photos: Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song

Recommended Videos

Trailer: Nana Boroo - Dada Naa Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naa
Celebrity News: Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song Celebrity News Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale in new song
Pulse Playlist: Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018 Pulse Playlist Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotionsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000bullet
4 Reign Clothing Line Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from...bullet
5 #MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie dissbullet
6 Shut up! Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Walebullet
7 #MyAdvice Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Walebullet
8 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
10 Sarkodie Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Walebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
2 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
3 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
5 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
6 Video of 'Mane Me' Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat...bullet
7 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
8 Music Video Darkovibes - Tomorrowbullet
9 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet
10 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet

Music

Teephlow
#Forgive Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco
Okumfuor Kwadee
Okumfuor Kwadee I don’t want to record with any mainstream act - Rapper
Awal and Giovanni at MTN Hitmaker 7
MTN Hitmaker 7 Kaywa gives Awal two salutes for splendid performance
Throwback to when Shatta Wale trolled M.anifest that Sarkodie killed his career with diss song
Kanta Throwback to when Shatta Wale trolled M.anifest that Sarkodie killed his career with a diss song
X
Advertisement