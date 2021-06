Kwabena Kwabena explains that the campaign song (Vote number 1) was recorded out of his love for Nana Akufo-Addo.

Pulse Ghana

“The song wasn’t sponsored nor paid for by anyone from the party, I did it out of the love for Nana Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer", he said during a conversation with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.