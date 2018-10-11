Pulse.com.gh logo
Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's "My Advice"


It seems Shatta Wale is not ready to relinquish his bragging rights despite all the lessons from My Advice.

Shatta Wale

The whole country came to a shut down after Sarkodie babysat Shatta wale with his diss track. And just when we thought Shatta was dead he has resurrected with a new car.

Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can't buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta

He was seen dressed in his “reign” clothes yet again flaunting his newly acquired V-8. As to whether its tear rubber or home used we have no idea.

This video says Shatta is tough-skinned and indestructible.

WATCH SHATTA'S REPLY HERE:

 

