Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's "My Advice"

It seems Shatta Wale is not ready to relinquish his bragging rights despite all the lessons from My Advice.
It seems Shatta Wale is not ready to relinquish his bragging rights despite all the lessons from My Advice. We spotted a video on his SnapChat after the diss song was released.
READ ALSO: Stop the bragging and chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta
He was seen dressed in his “reign” clothes yet again flaunting his newly acquired V-8. As to whether its tear rubber or home used we have no idea.
This video says Shatta is tough-skinned and indestructible.