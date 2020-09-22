The single “Odo Nti” is the first to be released off the producer’s first-ever upcoming EP titled, “Love and Happiness” this coming Friday.

It’s a 4-track EP revolving around the depths and issues of love and life – an excellent repertoire for people from all walks of life.

Being the mastermind behind Legacy Life Entertainment, Killbeatz has managed to merge the new school and old school on one timeless extended play.

“Odo Nti” is definitely poised to reignite the euphoria of Ofori Amponsah’s unique falsetto’s perfectly complimenting King Promise’ youthful vibes atop the highlife infused mid-tempo Afrobeat groove.

It’s one for the replays and rewinds!