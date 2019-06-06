Despite his sterling rap abilities, the Rap Dacta has been missing in that category for some time now.

But speaking to Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM's 'Showbiz Agenda' on Tuesday, he said his new chosen path of music departs from the characteristics of rap songs that are usually selected for that category.

Okyeame explained he had observed that over the years only rap songs that are done on hip hop beats were chosen and that since he now raps over indigenous Ghanaian rhythms, it would be difficult to find himself in the VGMA Best Rapper category.

"Listen to all the songs that are chosen for the Best Rapper category. It is not just rap. It is rap over hip hop beat," he said.

"Before they select the best rap, they look for hip hop beat and an amazing rap," he added.

He said if that continues, he may never get into that category again because he is no longer going to put his rap on Jay-Z's grandfather's music. He would rather project what has been bequeathed Ghanaian musicians my their music forebears; highlife.

The 'Made in Ghana' ambassador however noted that the most important thing in his music career now is to make sure young Ghanaians feel Ghanaian and that is the motivation for his 'Made in Ghana' project which birthed the 10- track album representing Ghana's cultural heritage.

The 'Made in Ghana' album is available on all digital platforms.