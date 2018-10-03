Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song

news

Sir Bota and Sante, children of celebrated Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame, have released their much-awaited song about reading.

The song titled 'Read' is part of a huge project that will see the kids engage in reading sessions which will be shared across various social media platforms.

The objective of this is to inculcate the spirit of reading among children and the general public.

The song and its video were launched on September 25, 2018 at the British Council in Accra.

This project is part of celebrating the National Reading Day, a project by Worldreader, an NGO, in collaboration with Amazon and Ministry of Education.

On September 1, 2018, the Canadian government through the Canadian Organisation for Development through Education (CODE), a Canadian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in partnership with Ghana Book Trust, also made the Okyeame Kwame a reading ambassador.

He is required to use his influence to drive their new campaign dubbed ‘Read With Me.’

Speaking at the launch, Sir Bota acknowledged how his father's appointment as Reading Ambassador influenced their new project.

"My papa Okyeame Kwame was made reading ambassador not long ago. This got my sister Sante and I excited because it is a big part of what he encourages us to do always," he said.

He mentioned how useful reading is and the need for parents to read with their children.

Sir and Sante are not new to music. Last year, they were featured on their father's song ‘Saucing.'

Listen to ‘Read’ below.