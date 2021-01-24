Evidently, various social media platforms have been inundated with short video clips that capture music enthusiasts jam to the song and/or perform amid captivating and infectious dance moves, and the staff of Silver Star, Peugeot would join the bandwagon.

“The company challenge is on! We are waiting for you and your company,” authored Okyeame Kwame as he reposted the video.

The visual, almost a minute long, star singer Dela who is the Brand Manager for Peugeot in Ghana. Clad in straight wine apparel, she was seen in the shot enjoying the song with her team who stood in front of the sleek Peugeot 5008 7-seater in the ultramodern Peugeot showroom.

“The lyrics of this song gives us life. More resilience this year, more hope, and more energy towards achieving our 2021 target,” a post by the company read.

‘Yeeko’ is an inspiration piece that highlights the burning desire to achieve greatness and enjoy life to the fullest despite the challenges that may exist. With production credit going to Kuami Eugene who is also featured on the song, ‘Yeeko’ taps into the new wave of drill music being spearheaded by some artistes in Kumasi where Okyeame Kwame hails from.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian UK-based gospel musician Sonnie Badu has crowned the song as ‘Song of the Year’.