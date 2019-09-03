Olisa Franklin attempts to tell an African love story on this new afrobeats jam which is a melodic highlife produced by Chriss Stringz with an infusion of live guitars and other live acoustic instruments.

The song, titled “Kowa”, is an Igbo word which means “give me everything”.

Olisa paints a picture of a man expressing his unending appetite for love of his woman in the best sweetest way possible.

“Kowa” is the first single off Olisa Franklin’s yet to be released second studio album slated for early next year.

The song is out now to and it’s available on all streaming and download platforms across Africa.

Click the link below to listen.