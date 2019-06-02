Olisa Franklin's “Emergence” dlbum dominates iTunes, Spotify and Deezer charts

The 13 track Album which has been out on all digital stores across the world for just a week has made it to the second position on iTunes Nigeria album chart with popular singles like “Overdose Remix” making it to top Nigerian singles charts on iTunes and Deezer.

“Thank God” made it to Number 5 on top Nigerian singles on iTunes and Spotify.

"One Night” also made it number 8 on iTunes Nigeria charts.

"Kere", on the other hand, made it to number one on the charts as well.

Olisa Franklin who is currently on Tour across Africa for the Emergence Tour is hopeful for the future and is working harder to collaborate with other African Giants on his next project.

He is very thankful to all fans who continue to support his journey by streaming/downloading on all these platforms across the world and to the DJs and radio presenters plus Tv presenters for their continuous support and promises to keep soaring higher.