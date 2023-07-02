OliveTheBoy beats Black Sherif, King Promise, and others as most streamed artiste

The report compiled by renowned music data analytics giants, Chartmetrics and Soundcharts, observed streaming metrics from January to June 2023 for Ghanaian musicians and their songs across five different streaming platforms: Spotify, Audiomack, Tiktok, Boomplay and YouTube.

King Promise’s Terminator and Into the future by Stonebwoy have all been rightly recognized, but perhaps the biggest shock remains the ousting of culture royalty, Black Sheriff, Gyakie, and multiple award-winning singer KiDi by the 20-year old rookie Olivetheboy.

Black Sheriff, King Promise, Gyakie and others kowtow to Olivetheboy as most streamed Ghanaian artiste of 2023 Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Olive who??!! Olivetheboy…

Olivetheboy shot to prominence in May 2023 after debuting the hit single, Goodsin- presently the most Shazamed song in Ghana and Nigeria. The single is also the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to reach ten million digital streams after blowing up on Tiktok following a challenge started by entertainer and influencer, Endurance Grand.

Goodsin by Olivetheboy, according to Chartmetrics, is the longest trend for a Ghanaian song on Tiktok (2023), most streamed Ghanaian song of 2023, and most charted, peaking #1 on several major music charts on the continent.