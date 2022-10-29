RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omama drops new single titled 'Baba God'

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fast-rising musician Stephen Okyere known in the music industry as Omama has released a captivating song titled 'Baba God' to all fans out there.

Omama
Omama

The artist who hails from Asante Akyem in the Ashanti Region said the song talks about how God has seen him and his people through despite the hustles in life.

Read Also

'Baba God' is packed with inspiration and thanksgiving.

In this single, Omama shares that life has given him its fair share of challenges. However, these challenges have made him stronger and given him the urge to desire all the pleasures that life has to offer and the drive to chase them.

Omama is ready to take no more losses a point he makes emphatically clear in this melodic-rap single.

Watch the video below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Akon

I got a hair transplant worth $7,500, Akon reveals

Ghanaian musicians who blew up with one song

One Hit Wonder: Ghanaian musicians who blew up with one song

Camidoh and Cina Soul

Cina Soul addresses relationship with KiDi in new 'Waiting' song with Camidoh (WATCH)