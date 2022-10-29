The artist who hails from Asante Akyem in the Ashanti Region said the song talks about how God has seen him and his people through despite the hustles in life.
Omama drops new single titled 'Baba God'
Fast-rising musician Stephen Okyere known in the music industry as Omama has released a captivating song titled 'Baba God' to all fans out there.
Read Also
'Baba God' is packed with inspiration and thanksgiving.
In this single, Omama shares that life has given him its fair share of challenges. However, these challenges have made him stronger and given him the urge to desire all the pleasures that life has to offer and the drive to chase them.
Omama is ready to take no more losses a point he makes emphatically clear in this melodic-rap single.
Watch the video below:
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh