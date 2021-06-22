RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omar Sterling drops new album ‘Same Earth, Different Worlds’ after four years

Authors:

David Mawuli

After starving his fans for four years, Omar Sterling of R2Bees fame has released a new body-of-work, dubbed “Same Earth, Different Worlds”.

Omar Sterling ‘Same Earth, Different Worlds’ album cover
Omar Sterling ‘Same Earth, Different Worlds’ album cover Pulse Ghana

The latest album comes after the “Victory Through Harmony” mixtape which was released in September 2016.

Recommended articles

Containing 20 tracks, “Same Earth, Different Worlds” features only a few top local artistes. R2Bees' lead vocalist Mugeez, afro-pop songstress Efya and, rappers M.anifest and Kwesi Arthur are the only top stars on the album.

“Same Earth, Different Worlds” captures Omar Sterling’s experiences in his hood, Tema. His struggles, hustles, fight for power and prestige, rise to fame and success in the music business are encapsulated on the album.

Stream the full album below.

