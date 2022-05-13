Omar Sterling is a very wise man; he gave me hope – Kwesi Arthur

“He is great at what he does. He gave us hope. He is a very wise man, when I’m around him he drops gems. We are very appreciative of him.”

Kwesi Arthur was recounting how growing up in Tema has shaped him as an artiste in an exclusive interview with this reporter.

He indicated that seeing established musicians at Tema, while growing up, made him realize he could also become a successful artiste.

“Growing up and seeing all these other people who come from your city doing what they do and being successful at it, I was very young when I heard R2bees' ‘Yawa Girl’ and ‘I Dey Mad.’ I was seeing that on TV. I knew people who were close to them. That gave me a sense of pride. I could see Opanka every once in a while. He was big at a point and he is still doing his thing. That too gives you a sense of pride.

He continued that he also used to see legends such as Nana Fyne and A.B Crentsil.

“One time I was going to buy pie at a restaurant and Sarkodie came to the restaurant to buy some and at that point, Sarkodie was known. So, it made me think, he is from here as well and he is doing this, we can also make it.”

Kwesi Arthur has been promoting his album, Son of Jacob, which was released last month. In an interview with this reporter, he said he is “thankful” about how it has been received regardless of how long it took for it to be released – three to four years.