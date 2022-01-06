Omicron forces the Recording Academy to postpone 2022 Grammys

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," a joint statement from CBS, producers of the show and the Recording Academy said.

It continued that “the health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Before this, Ghanaians have been looking forward to the outcome of the nomination of Rocky Dawuni in this year's award scheme.

Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music singer, has been nominated in the category of Best Global Music Album. A nomination he landed with his "Voice of Bunbon Vol.1" album released in April 2020.

He has been nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti. The recording academy announced the nominees of the 64th Grammys via its official Twitter account.

This would be the second time Rocky Dawuni has secured a spot in the prestigious awards scheme.