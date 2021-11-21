RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Our beef wasn’t deep; Samini is still an elder brother’ - Stonebwoy

Evans Effah

Celebrated dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has said the ‘beef’ between him and his senior colleague was nothing deep and personal.

Stonebwoy and Samini

According to the ‘Mytelele’ hitmaker he still has a strong connection with his former boss, Samini.

It’s not that deep, when I say it’s not that deep, whatever happened or whatever it was, was not that deep. Whatever he did shows you the heart I carry. That’s my big brother, irrespective of whatever. There are strangers I regard as big brothers, how much more someone I know. To me it’s normal,” he said in an interview with Joy Entertainment.

Stonebwoy also reiterated that Samini will always remain an elder brother and an industry leader.

There has been a feud between the Samini and Stonebwoy, with both artistes being at each other’s throats for some time now.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker is set to host shows in the UK on Sunday, November 21, in London, November 25 in Manchester and November 26 in Birmingham.

Evans Effah Evans Effah

