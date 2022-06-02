Our high expectations of young artistes is killing careers – Kwabena Kwabena

“It’s unfortunate we get hits from amateurs, and we want to assume that they must be professionals from one day.

“We’ve done it {to} many of our acts, and it gets to a level where we are expecting so much from them and because we’ve done the hype to that level and they can’t give it to you, we begin to criticize.

“Here we are, we have people who have hits, they go on stage and they perform and the comments are unfortunate.”

The Aso hitmaker made these comments on Asaase Radio’s Between Hours show on Wednesday June 1.

He, therefore, pointed out that up-and-coming musicians must submit themselves to professional management even though they have been able to make inroads in the industry at a very early age.

Using Black Sherif as an example, the 42-year-old pointed out that, the young artiste would need a lot of support and grooming in order to become a professional artiste.

“I will give you an example like Black Sherif, from what I’m listening to, he even failed some auditions, certain reality shows didn’t even find him good enough, now he makes a hit, a hit single and we expect him to be a performer right there.