OV makes a comeback with new single 'Shush'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian female singer and songwriter, OV returns back to the music scene with a new catchy single labeled “Shush” a follow up to her trending single “No Perfect Vibe”.

After staying low for a while, the songstress is back with an emotional release from the depths of her heart poured into a song with an important social message.

"Shush" is the flame that refused to go down when the artist had a moment where she was down with personal conflicts that she has outlined in a tell-it-all documentary.

Back from the self-inflicted doldrums that nearly swayed her away. Back from the clutches of being one of those talents who couldn’t make it.

She is back from being constantly seen in the shadows of her past failed music beginnings, and is now stronger than ever.

According to OV, Shush is not just a song for you, it’s a statement for all.

Barbara Naa Nyarko known as OV started off as a dancer during her early years and later picked up singing to complement her full artistic skills.

OV rose to national fame after winning Ghana's biggest talent contest MTN Hit-Maker and subsequently getting signed to Burniton Music Group an Independent record label owned by 42-time award winning Grammy Nominee Stonebwoy.

The song "Shush" is an amazing record that should be on your Playlist and was produced by talented music producer, Qu.

