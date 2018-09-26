Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video

Pulse.com.gh logo
The video which was shot in Toronto and directed by the award winning cinematographer, Tee Tash, is reported to have cost the musician over $80,000.

Canada based Ghanaian musician, Ova Wise, has released the much anticipated video for the hit single “Me & You.”

The video which was shot in Toronto and directed by the award winning cinematographer, Tee Tash, is reported to have cost the musician over $80,000.

The video showcases a blend of high fashion and lavish lifestyle and captures luxurious elements including vintage Rolls Royce, $60,000 real cash, Lamborghinis, stunning video vixens, arc mansions, zebra, donkey, kangaroo and several others.

Judging by the positive feedback from industry professionals and connoisseurs who have seen snippets of the video, music lovers are about to witness a super exceptional video for the hit song classified by many as world music.    

Commenting on the video, OvaWise expressed his satisfaction with the work that went into the video stating that “it has been such a great time promoting the song and also working with the team on the accompanying music video. The expectation is very high and I have no doubt the video will push the song and the OvaWise brand into the next level”.

 Watch the full video below.

