According to Pappi Sing his version of Afrolife music is a fusion of Highlife and Afro-pop music with synthesized musical instrument. "My dream is to ignite interest in Ghanaian Afrolife music to attract global interest".

"My style of Afrolife contain metaphors about Ghanaian love setting both in the past and present drawing inspiration from the likes Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Papa Yankson, Pat Thomas, among others,"he told Ghana News Agency.

Papa Sings has set sights on becoming one of Ghana’s biggest music export having proving himself with his versatility and uniqueness. Currently promoting his love anthem "Fama Omo" single featuring Kelvyboy, the budding act has been lauded for his lyrical vibe on the new song.

Pappi Sing promises more fun packed projects and this new single with Kelvynboy is just a snippet of the many entertaining packages he has for Ghana and the world.