The parents of the influential rapper released the statement in the early hours of today, Saturday, February 11, 2023, and asked for time and space from the general public to mourn the death of the rapper.
Parents of South African rapper AKA release official statement hours after his death
In a piece of news that shocked many, the parents of South African rapper AKA, Tony, and Lynn Forbes released an official statement confirming the sad and tragic death of their son and the multiple award-winning rapper late evening of Friday, February 11, 2023.
Recommended articles
AKA was killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Wish Restaurant in Durban, South Africa. It was also reported that his bodyguard had been injured in the shooting that also killed a close associate of the rapper.
AKA was responsible for some of the greatest hits in Africa with huge collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Ice Prince, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, to mention a few.
Investigations are currently ongoing to find out those responsible for the shooting.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh