The man of God attained the gift of singing at a very early age, 11 years old, and through his formative years to adulthood, he’s been able to elevate the anointing upon his singing to become an amazing worship leader.

Ps. Bennywood is a product of the Theological Seminary of the Assemblies of GOD (AGTS).

Service

Pastor Bennywood is currently a Pastor of the Assemblies of GOD, Ghana, Olebu-Ablekuma Branch.

For the past 14 years of his unwavering singing ministry, he led ‘Praise and Worship’ at The Exhibition Assemblies of God, Dansoman – an engagement that has helped create a lifestyle of love in worship from the heart amongst the youth and all who have tasted his ministry.

Aside serving the Church as a Pastor, he has also offered to aid the youth in appreciating the craft of worship, one of the most critical elements in line with the Church and thus far, that venture has paid off bountifully, to the glory of God, as many have embraced the essence of worship.

Music Career

Ps. Bennywood released his maiden album, ‘Owura Yesu’ in 2019 – an album that garnered rave reviews for the vocal delivery, the theme and the direction of production. He calls that body of work, an anthem to the soul.

In March 2020, after the unfortunate demise of his brother, he was inspired to pen and release the single, ‘Lord of War’ – a touching tribute and an insight on loss and God’s plan for mankind.

Over the period of his music career, he’s shared the stage with the legendary Cindy Thompson, 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, as well as the likes of Eugene Zuta, Kobby Mantey, Rev. Denzel Prempeh, and Pastor Eric Adobah Thompson among others.

Outreach

The ingenuity of Ps. Bennywood enabled him to parlay the anointing into a venture that is laudable. He calls it ‘The Bennywood Gym’ or the ‘Gym’ – a Worship Outreach Ministry (Worship Gym) with one core mandate; to propagate the gospel with spirit-filled and inspired songs accompanied with word ministrations.

The adopted name, ‘Gym’ models the fact that, as people go for physical body building for well-built muscles or muscular effects and well-being among other varied reasons, the same is very necessary for creation (Humanity) to what's more connect to a heavenly source to build up both body and spirit spiritually, mentally, socially etc. thus, the gathering of people to give worship to God.

New Single

Ps. Bennywood is prepping the release of a new single, his 3rd, ‘Ɔfrɛ’ (Calling) in September 2020.