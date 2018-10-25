Pulse.com.gh logo
Patoranking performs at TIDAL X concert alongside Meek Mill, Lil Wayne

The dancehall star shared the same stage with Lil Wayne and Meek Mill at the 4th edition of the annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn.

Patoranking performs at TIDAL X alongside Meek Mill, Lil Wayne play

Patoranking performs at Tidal X: Brooklyn concert

(The Guardian NG)

Patoranking made history as the only Nigerian music act to perform at the 2018 Tidal X concert alongside Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Lauryn Hill.

The dancehall star showcased his abilities to the world at the 4th edition of the annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn which held at the Barclays Center in New York on October 23, 2018.

Patoranking, who opened for Lauryn Hill, confirmed his performance at the event with a couple of tweets on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

ALSO READ: Patoranking releases new single, “Suh Different”

"Last Night I got the Opportunity to Share the Stage with Ms Lauryn Hill,Lil Wayne,Meek Mill, and So many Great Talents @ the Barclays Center New York. Becareful of What You Ask God & Be prepared When You Ask God ...Forever Thankful O’ Lord," he tweeted.

 

From his tweets, Patoranking got the opportunity to perform at the international event with the help of former member of Refugees group, Lauryn Hill.

Thanking her for the opportunity, the singer wrote, "Barclays Center New York ... Thank You Ms Lauryn Hill ... Forever Thankful Skylevel."

 

According to reports, the proceeds from the annual concert will be donated to criminal justice reform efforts.

