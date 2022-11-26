People mistake me for Nigerian but I enjoy the attention - Camidoh

“People still think I’m Nigerian. Some think I’m Kenyan, but I feel like it’s cool. It’s okay because, the fact that they even look at you or study you and think a certain thing about you, it feels like you have their attention. It feels like people love you and that is the only reason they speculate. So it’s fine.”

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker also spoke on his topic choice when making songs, he noted that some song topics aren't his thing although people, including his mother, have asked him to make songs addressing social issues like galamsey, he prefers songs about life and love.

According to him, he loves LOVE and life is equally beautiful when you picture it differently with all the good things therefore he likes to talk about those.

“I feel like I make records about life situations and all of that. I remember making a song about how people make decisions. I make all those types of stuff. But developmental, I don’t think I will. I only make songs that I’m inspired to do. And I feel like God puts different agendas in the hearts of different people. So, when I’m blessed with a certain topic, I make it.” he said