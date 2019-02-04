The BET Awards nominee has given what seems to be a collaboration hint via his social media, and fans can’t keep calm.

The Ground Up Chale hip-hop musician who dominated the year 2018 with hit records, performances and collaborations might give his fans just what they want soon.

Born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, the “Grind Day” hitmaker ‘stirred up’ social media over the weekend when he dropped photos with Nigeria superstar Wizkid in the recording studio.

His words were few: “They know my story”.

Kwesi Arthur kick-started 2019 with a 4-track EP “This is not the tape, sorry 4 the wait” in anticipation of his 2nd major EP, “Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol 2”.