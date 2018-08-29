Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Phrame finally drops debut album “Brenya”


Stream Phrame finally drops debut album “Brenya”

Phrame has finally released his highly anticipated debut album, titled “Brenya”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian rising star Phrame has finally released his highly anticipated debut album, titled “Brenya”.

“Brenya” is a Twi phrase which literally means ‘no gain without pain’ and Phrame found it worthy to be the title for a project which he went through a lot of struggles and tussles to achieve.

The project was officially launched on Saturday, August 18, at Vanilla pub in Dansoman, Accra and saw industry people in attendance including musician cum producer Fimfim and blogger David Mawuli.

Phrame sold hard copies of the album, signed autographs with fans, sold album merch and brought the event to a successful end with a spectacular performance.

READ MORE: Rapper Phrame holds “Brenya” album listening on August 11; here's the full tracklist

The project is a 15-track Hip-hop masterpiece featuring an array of influential new school lyricists and vocalists across the country.

It features top artistes like Koo Ntakra, King Prinz, Renner, Fimfim, Gariba and other stars.

Fimfim and Phrame's manager and producer Mollex did the majority work in terms of production.

Stream the full album on the various online stores listed below.

Itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/mz/album/brenya/1431366367

 

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3Ua14PrMNBg3SSRdtfJ7uA?si=2Pj_2FyvSXO0eq0jrRGdRg

 

Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/71072342

 

Aftown : https://storefront.aftown.com/view/phrame-brenya-5b7861bb1a104

 

Amazon : https://www.amazon.com/Brenya-Phrame/dp/B07GMX77N9

 

Napster : https://us.napster.com/artist/phrame/album/brenya

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Sarkodie talks black excellence with President Akufo-Addo in latest song LISTEN Sarkodie talks black excellence with President Akufo-Addo in latest song
Playlist: Jump-start your week with Edem, Strongman, Joey B, Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Keeny Ice Playlist Jump-start your week with Edem, Strongman, Joey B, Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Keeny Ice
Music Video: Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang
Music: Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show Music Sarkodie, Davido, Patapaa others excite Accra at Glo Mega Music show
LISTEN: Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God" LISTEN Rapper Keeny Ice features Nigeria's new whizz-kid Victor AD on "Ebe God"
WATCH: Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video WATCH Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker out with "Unity" music video

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gang
AUDIO: Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor AD
Video: Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity Video Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unity



Top Articles

1 2018 Reggae Sumfest Stonebwoy makes history in Jamaica (Photos)bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 LISTEN Sarkodie talks black excellence with President Akufo-Addo in...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
9 King Promise - Abenabullet
10 Sarkodie Rapper under attack for promoting Peter Okoyebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
3 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
4 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet
5 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
6 Video Bisa Kdei - Asew feat. Mic Flammezbullet
7 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
8 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
9 VIDEO Ypee draws massive crowd at first solo concert in...bullet
10 Music Video Number One feat. Mr Eazibullet

Music

Shawn Mendes tops iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 with four awards
iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 Shawn Mendes tops with four; see the complete list of winners
Bra Kwame - Debiaa (Everyday) feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Dr Ray)
New Music Bra Kwame - Debiaa (Everyday) feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Dr Ray)
Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music Strongman - Change feat. Kumi Guitar (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)