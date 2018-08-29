Phrame finally drops debut album “Brenya”

news

Ghanaian rising star Phrame has finally released his highly anticipated debut album, titled “Brenya”.

“Brenya” is a Twi phrase which literally means ‘no gain without pain’ and Phrame found it worthy to be the title for a project which he went through a lot of struggles and tussles to achieve.

The project was officially launched on Saturday, August 18, at Vanilla pub in Dansoman, Accra and saw industry people in attendance including musician cum producer Fimfim and blogger David Mawuli.

Phrame sold hard copies of the album, signed autographs with fans, sold album merch and brought the event to a successful end with a spectacular performance.

The project is a 15-track Hip-hop masterpiece featuring an array of influential new school lyricists and vocalists across the country.

It features top artistes like Koo Ntakra, King Prinz, Renner, Fimfim, Gariba and other stars.

Fimfim and Phrame's manager and producer Mollex did the majority work in terms of production.

Stream the full album on the various online stores listed below.

Itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/mz/album/brenya/1431366367

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3Ua14PrMNBg3SSRdtfJ7uA?si=2Pj_2FyvSXO0eq0jrRGdRg

Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/71072342

Aftown : https://storefront.aftown.com/view/phrame-brenya-5b7861bb1a104

Amazon : https://www.amazon.com/Brenya-Phrame/dp/B07GMX77N9

Napster : https://us.napster.com/artist/phrame/album/brenya