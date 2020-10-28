Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the award ceremony which has the late Pop Smoke winning an award was held virtually with pre-recorded performances from artistes like TY Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Lil Baby among others.
Fast-rising American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, popular for her 'Savage' song emerged as one of the biggest winners from the night as she was adjudged the Hip Hop Artiste of the Year.
The 25-year-old's remix of her song with Beyonce also won Best Collaboration of the Year with “The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze winning song of the year and Pop Smoke as the New Artiste of the Year.
Check out the list below from all the winners from last night.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip-Hop Video
DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good” -- WINNER
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Song of the Year
“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze -- WINNER
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial -- WINNER
Best Collaboration
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) -- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”
Best Duo or Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug -- WINNER
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke -- WINNER
Rod Wave
Best Live Performer
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott -- WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody -- WINNER
Video Director of The year
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor -- WINNER
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice -- WINNER
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Producer of the Year
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy -- WINNER
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast -- WINNER
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) -- WINNER
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact Track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture” -- WINNER
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”
Best International Flow
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.) -- WINNER
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)