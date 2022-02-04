The fast-rising Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, King Maaga, has released a song titled 'Maybe' in which he mimics music stars Popcaan, Stonebwoy and Shattawale. The multi-talented music attained perfection with his creativity that has surprised Popcaan and others.
Popcaan endorses King Maaga, Asks the Youth to Listen to His Music
Jamaican dancehall star, Popcaan, has endorsed King Maaga after hearing a new song from him.
Ghanaian blogger, @ghhyper1 shared the song on his Instagram page and it attracted a comment from Popcaan. He endorsed King Maaga’s talent in the screenshot below and advised the youth to listen to his music.
The song “Maybe” which was leaked on various platforms today made the Twitter trends as more people listened and shared their reactions to it. Check it out below and tell us what what you think.
'Maybe' is now available on Audiomack with a video on Youtube.
