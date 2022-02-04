Popcaan endorses King Maaga, Asks the Youth to Listen to His Music

Ghanaian blogger, @ghhyper1 shared the song on his Instagram page and it attracted a comment from Popcaan. He endorsed King Maaga’s talent in the screenshot below and advised the youth to listen to his music.

Popcaan endorses King Maaga Pulse Ghana

The song “Maybe” which was leaked on various platforms today made the Twitter trends as more people listened and shared their reactions to it. Check it out below and tell us what what you think.