Preachers’ Obed Psych encourages musicians to spread love and positivity

Posting on his Facebook wall, Obed expressed his fulfilment as an artist. He wrote, "As an artist, there is nothing more fulfilling than using the mic as a tool to spread love and positivity to the world. Every time I step onto that stage or into that studio, my heart is overflowing with the desire to touch your souls and bring joy to your hearts through my music."

The ‘Tun Bu Toara’ hitmaker also added on his wall how grateful he is for the support he has received for his craft. He added, "I am truly grateful for every one of you who has taken the time to listen to my music and allowed me the chance to connect with you on a deeper level. I hope that my music has left you feeling enriched, appreciated, loved, and uplifted, among many other beautiful emotions.

He also assures music enthusiasts that he will be consistent by dropping loads of his spirit-filled melodious songs: "I am humbled by the power of music to unite us, and I promise to continue creating songs that will move your spirit and inspire your heart. Let's spread love together and make the world a better place, one beautiful melody at a time. Thank you for your unwavering support, and I can't wait to share more of my heart with you soon."

Obed Psych is one of the three members of the renowned urban gospel group. The group has won awards and performed on bigger stages. Obed has singularly released over 6 singles namely ‘Ti Ku Len Kpi’, ‘Odin’ ‘Number One, ’You Are Not Alone (Live Performance)’