Preachers who rebuke secular music in public listen and jam to it in private - Kumchacha

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha has decried persons who rebuke secular music.

He is of the view that every moment has a song to relate to, a time to praise, a time to love, and a time to enjoy hence there is no wrong listening and jamming to such songs

In his submission on UTV's showbiz show, he lashed out at some preachers who rebuke secular music describing it as hypocrisy.

"There is no music as secular music, every song has an inspiration behind it. the preachers who say that, yet receive offerings from secular artists, why don't they equally reject the offering? he quizzed

"We have believers and unbelievers, I Kumchacha say these preachers are hypocrites. they come out to rebuke it in public and hide in private to jam to it"

