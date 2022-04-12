Preventing Black Sherif to perform will infringe on his human rights

With that in mind, he indicated that if the suit filed against Black Sherif, which requests among other things to stop him from performing is upheld by the court, the case will become a “human rights” issue.

“No court stops a particular person from living his way of life, even if the person has been sued.

“The artiste’s way of life is continuous recording and to perform. So, it would become a human rights issue if any court will stop him from living his way of life.”

Sadiq said this to clarify comments made by Mr Logic, a regular pundit on the show, that suggested the suit against Black Sherif prevents him from performing at events in the upcoming Easter festivities.

“As it stands now, the court hasn’t injuncted Black Sherif from performing or doing anything.

“He has eight days to first and foremost enter an appearance, admit that he has received the summons and that he has a defence or not,” he added.

In furtherance, Sadiq asserted that Black Sherif has additional 10 days to respond to the suit filed by Shadrach Agyei Owusu, which is yet to affirmed or otherwise by the court.

As such, he can engage in the activities the suit hopes to restrain him from.

“Within these eight days, Black Sherif can play a show he has been billed to play on – including the Easter shows. It’s not right that he can’t play shows, and people who have given him money can’t play.

“Beyond that as well, when he even enters an appearance, usually there is a 10-day window he has to file a defense – pending the court’s decision. So, the eight working days, plus the 10 days to file a defense, he has about 18 days to work with.”

Black Sherif, known legally as Mohammed Ismail Sherif is the defendant in the suit filed by Shadrach Agyei Owusu also known Snap Chavis Wayne.

Snap sued Sherif because, according to him, the artiste allegedly signed a distribution deal with Empire, without his approval.