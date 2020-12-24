Prince Bright whose career spans more than two decades is known for numerous hit singles and some of the country's most loved chorus such as his hook on Sarkodie's "Oofeetsɔ" track among others.

By this impact over the years, Prince Bright believes in his talent of making good melodies tune and has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music which can not see him missed when top Ghanaian male vocalists are being listed.

Speaking during an interview, GNA quoted him to have said that "I think I am the best and among the finest vocalist to emerge from Ghana and when we mention names I know I can make the top five"

The 'Kolom' singer continued that "I know what Ghanaian music fans want and I always try to serve them with some different that is why my choruses are always good and many can attest to that".

Prince Bright is out with a new track which he believes it is not below the standard of good music he has been serving Ghanaians in the past 2 decades. He titles this one "Pilla" and features Ghanaian songbird Cina Soul.

Stream it via this link or watch the video below.