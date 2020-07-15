JMJ, known in private life as Joshua Raphaelson, says the Ghanaian female music scene has become very quiet. He attributed it to the current list of female artistes not putting in much more effort to sell their craft. He thinks the females have become either too complacent, too comfortable or aren’t putting in much effort to match the males in the game toe-to-toe.

“During the time of Kaakie I am sure you guys saw how active she was with her A-game and changing the scene so quickly. Same was MzVee and Ebony (of blessed memory) when they hopped on too – these 3 females directed all the traffic to their corner and gave us hits back to back nonstop. When these 3 pulled their plugs small and others came on, we can hardly see any female in that same light as them. Shouts to Wiyaala who is doing well out the, she could be an exception but the rest are still not there yet for me. Kaakie, MzVee and Ebony not being there has made that side of the game virtually dead”, Producer JMJ explained.

Producer JMJ who used to manage Kaakie was on Bryt TV with MC Yaa Yeboah on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 to talk about his latest project “Riddim Of The GODS”; the project listed over 30 ghanaian artistes across 5 genres with 34 songs ranging from Hiphop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Highlife, just to name a few. He released the project to celebrate a 10-year journey after releasing Africa’s first riddim called “Trigger Riddim” in 2009 – featured Iwan, Samini, Mugeez, Ghetto KB, Zionites, others.

“Riddim Of The GODS” had a fine combination of great artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Edem, Samini, Strongman, Teephlow, Jupitar, Epixode, Fantana, Feli Nuna, Adina, Eno Barony, Obibini, Okyeame Kwame, Jah Lead, Jah Amber, Kamelyeon, Akwaboah, Kurl Songx, Zeal (VVIP), Praye, and a lot more.

Other previous Riddim projects released by him are “Missile Riddim” and “Xtra Large Riddim”. JMJ has a huge catalogue of countless hit songs produced for both Ghanaian and international artistes.

“Bryt Extra” is an entertainment punditry show on Bryt TV, an Accra based Television Network, owned by Joy Dadi Industries.