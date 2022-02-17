Shatta Wale uses 'Holy Kiss' with Kumoji to divert attention to KiDi's international rmx

The act has sparked a conversation online with a myriad of comments but according to Shatta Wale, it was a holy kiss and Ghanaians should stop talking about it. According to him, Ghanaian Netizens should rather promote KiDi's song with Tyga.

The Ghanaian singer has released a remix of his monster hit track, 'Touch It' which features the American rapper. Commenting on the track, Shatt said "@KiDiMusic drop song pls let’s push and stop talking about my Holy kiss. Go KiDi Go Ghana !!".

'Touch It' has turned out to be a global hit following a viral trend it sparked on Tik Tok. The song crossed a milestone as its videos on the video-sharing app as over one million videos of people dancing to it has been uploaded on the app.

The hit single from the singer's 'Golden Boy' album also debuted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales at number 20. in September 2021, 'Touch It' came after 'Wolf Totem' a song by The Hu - a Mongolian folk-rock and heavy metal band.