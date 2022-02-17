Shatta Wale whilst welcoming, Shatta Kumoji, his strong Nima ally who was released from police custody yesterday, planted a heavy kiss on his lips. He gifted him a necklace and after, emotionally held his head and kissed him.
Shatta Wale uses 'Holy Kiss' with Kumoji to divert attention to KiDi's international rmx
Thanks to Ghanaian social media users, Shatta Wale is effortlessly trending with 'one kiss' but he says use the same energy to promote KiDi's international collaboration.
The act has sparked a conversation online with a myriad of comments but according to Shatta Wale, it was a holy kiss and Ghanaians should stop talking about it. According to him, Ghanaian Netizens should rather promote KiDi's song with Tyga.
The Ghanaian singer has released a remix of his monster hit track, 'Touch It' which features the American rapper. Commenting on the track, Shatt said "@KiDiMusic drop song pls let’s push and stop talking about my Holy kiss. Go KiDi Go Ghana !!".
'Touch It' has turned out to be a global hit following a viral trend it sparked on Tik Tok. The song crossed a milestone as its videos on the video-sharing app as over one million videos of people dancing to it has been uploaded on the app.
The hit single from the singer's 'Golden Boy' album also debuted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales at number 20. in September 2021, 'Touch It' came after 'Wolf Totem' a song by The Hu - a Mongolian folk-rock and heavy metal band.
To keep the song breaking international barriers, KiDi dropped its remix featuring Tyga. The release comes with an official music video which is so far receiving praise from music lovers. Check out it below.
