The Founder and Leader of House of Miracles Ministry, Prophet Sampson Amoateng has advised ‘Uber Driver’ singer, Wendy Shay never to think of quitting her current genre of music to do gospel.

The man of God believes the young musician will fail woefully if she decides to join the several gospel musicians the country has. The man of God who happens to be the spiritual father of Wendy Shay told Zionfelix.net at the Nsawam Government Hospital when he led his church members to pay bills of some patients that “I’m so happy about her work because she is manifesting her gift.”

To him, the Ruff Town Records signee leaving her nursing job in Germany to do secular music in Ghana was the right decision she took because that is a gift she needed to bless the world with.

He further explained that many people are suffering in life because they have not discovered their talent and are just following what they were taught in school. To him, talent fetches money more than education so Wendy Shay putting what she studied in school aside to use her gift to gain money is not bad.

When quizzed if Wendy who joined her to Nsawam Government Hospital for the donation wouldn’t have made money if she decided to go the gospel way, Prophet Sampson Amoateng replied Zionfelix that “I have a problem with Christians in Ghana. My major problem with Christians in this country is that they don’t support their own.” He went ahead to state that “I always tell her (Wendy Shay) that she will do a very big mistake the very day she will leave secular music to do gospel because of everyone and his gift to the world.”

The man of God concluded that Wendy Shay in the secular world is not wrong because she is exhibiting her talent and making money from it.

Speaking on the donation he made to the hospital on November 14, 2018, Prophet Sampson Amoateng mentioned that the project is part of preparations for this year’s December to Remember program which starts from 2nd to 9th December at House of Miracles Ministry. The church paid bills of over 10 patients who needed urgent help.

He also promised to go back to the hospital and donate tents and chairs for the HIV unit of the hospital.

Wendy Shay he said would join many other celebrities who will be performing at this year’s Stars In Worship concert which will happen on December 8 at House of Miracles Ministry.

