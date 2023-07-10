Proud Ghana moment as King Vudumane wows audience at Davido's Timeless tour in Chicago

With his mesmerizing stage presence, the "Odo Wuo" sensation treated concertgoers to a captivating rendition of his popular tracks, including "Oh No€" and "I'm On My Way," among others, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

Undoubtedly, Vudumane's showmanship became the highlight of the night, as the attendees enthusiastically sang along to his melodies and danced to his infectious beats.

With his unique blend of hip-hop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, Vudumane has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. Collaborating with notable African artists like Zlatan and Davido, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits.

Following his exceptional performance in Chicago, King Vudumane is scheduled to showcase his talent at upcoming "Timeless" tour dates in Canada, Boston, and Atlanta on July 13th, 15th, and 18th, respectively.