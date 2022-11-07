Pulse Ghana partners with Audiomack to launch Pulse Playlist for music lovers

Pulse Playlist on Audiomack will also give fans and audience the opportunity to suggest their favourite songs to make some of the playlists on the platform.

Speaking on this collaboration, Charlotte Bwana, Director, Brand & Media Partnerships (Africa) shared:

"We are delighted about this partnership that will see both Audiomack and Pulse step up entertainment flavour and ignite more appreciation of African artists across the country."

"This is an exciting project we are looking forward to," the Director of Content at Pulse Ghana, Kwame Boakye added.

"Our approach to engaging an audience always has that fun element and this partnership with Audiomack is no different. We inform, we engage, we educate Africa’s young audience. And now, we will give you the best playlists on the continent and beyond only on Audiomack."

This partnership seeks to explore preferences in music and to discover what Ghanaians and music lovers across the world like. There would be mainstream hits in Ghana and beyond curated by Pulse to the likeness of everyone.

The new Pulse Playlist escapes the norm by colouring outside the lines of traditional genre boundaries. Featuring unique sounds and moods from artists unafraid to experiment, blend styles, and thrive at the cutting edge, Pulse Playlist serves up Audiomack’s major genres.

Each of these playlists will be updated regularly. Trendy subgenres of drill and trap, Hip-Hop offers upbeat and off-center selections that remain lyrically solid. Tune in to hear smooth and vibrant sounds from your favorite artists and more.

Audiomack seeks to tell stories that unite Africa and teach people what we represent via our music.

About Audiomack