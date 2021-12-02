RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Quiz: Test your knowledge on Ghana Grammy history

David Mawuli

Let's see how much you know about Ghana Grammy history. Do not cheat!

Who is the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammy?

Wiyaala
Osibisa
Stonebwoy
Rocky Dawuni
Fuse ODG
Rocky Dawuni Next question
He was nominated for the first time at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Which year did Sarkodie first received his Grammy nomination?

2006
20019
2020
2014
None
None Next question
The rapper is yet to grab a nomination

Who is the highest nominated Ghanaian at the Grammy?

Osibisa
Reggie Rockstone
Wanlov the Kubolor
Wiyaala
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni Next question
Rocky has two nominations so far, becoming the highest nominated Ghanaian at the Grammy.

One of these artistes is yet to receive a Grammy credit

Killbeatz
Stonebwoy
MzVee
Rocky Dawuni
Fuse ODG
MzVee Next question
This is pretty obvious.

Which dancehall artiste has Grammy credits?

Epixode
Stonebwoy
Ras Kuuku
Samini
Larruso
Stonebwoy Next question
Stonebwoy has three Grammy credits, but yet to receive a full nomination.

Who is the first female artiste to be nominated for a Grammy?

Wiyaala
MzVee
Efya
Cina Suol
Non of the above
Non of the above Next question
Our ladies are yet to show up and off at the Grammy.

Pick the odd

Killbeatz
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Rocky Dawuni
Fuse ODG
Shatta Wale Next question
Shatta Wale is nowhere close to the Recording Academy.
Your score: Fail
Hey Siri, play the soundbite: "70 years old man"
Your score: Average
You need to start 'extra classes' in Ghana music.
Your score: Good
Good, but you can do better.
Your score: Very Good
Good job. Try again to see if you can score 100%
Your score: Excellent
"FACTO" that you are excellent in Ghana music.
Your score:
David Mawuli David Mawuli

