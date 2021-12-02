Quiz: Test your knowledge on Ghana Grammy history
Let's see how much you know about Ghana Grammy history. Do not cheat!
Who is the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammy?
Rocky Dawuni
He was nominated for the first time at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.
Which year did Sarkodie first received his Grammy nomination?
2006
20019
2020
2014
None
None
The rapper is yet to grab a nomination
Who is the highest nominated Ghanaian at the Grammy?
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky has two nominations so far, becoming the highest nominated Ghanaian at the Grammy.
One of these artistes is yet to receive a Grammy credit
MzVee
This is pretty obvious.
Which dancehall artiste has Grammy credits?
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy has three Grammy credits, but yet to receive a full nomination.
Who is the first female artiste to be nominated for a Grammy?
Wiyaala
MzVee
Efya
Cina Suol
Non of the above
Non of the above
Our ladies are yet to show up and off at the Grammy.
Pick the odd
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale is nowhere close to the Recording Academy.
Hey Siri, play the soundbite: "70 years old man"
You need to start 'extra classes' in Ghana music.
Good, but you can do better.
Good job. Try again to see if you can score 100%
"FACTO" that you are excellent in Ghana music.
