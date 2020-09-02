  1. Entertainment
Quiz: This is your 'Artiste of the Year' winner at the 2020 VGMA

David Mawuli
This quiz will tell you who you were vouching for, for the "Artiste of the Year", at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Which of these teachers was ruthless in your high school?

General Science
Maths
English
Physics
I.C.T

Which year do you intend to marry (if you are single)?

2020
2021
2022
2023
2024

Which of these Bible pages can you open in five seconds?

1 Kings
Psalms
Hebrews
Revelation
Matthew

Your most-used social media app on your phone

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Snapchat
TikTok

The first thing you do when you wake up

Check social media updates
Check news updates from Pulse.com.gh
Pray
Brush
Drink water

You favourite local TV channel

GHOne TV
GBC
Adom TV
UTV
TV3

Your best solution for break-up

Take time off social media
Block and unfriend ex on social media
Meditate every morning
Accept the break-up and move on
Speak to a counsellor or your pastor
Your score: Kofi Kinaata
You are eager to protect the West Side Legacy at all cost.
Your score: Sarkodie
You are indeed a Sarknative, stan and have a Sarkcess vision as well.
Your score: Diana Hamilton
You have been inspired by the gospel vocalist's projects and heavily influenced.
Your score: Kuami Eugene
You are a great lover of the Fadama boy. No wonder he won.
Your score: Medikal
You are a Sowutuom soldier and probably a fan of Fella Makafui.
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli
