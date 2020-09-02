Quiz: This is your 'Artiste of the Year' winner at the 2020 VGMA
This quiz will tell you who you were vouching for, for the "Artiste of the Year", at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Which of these teachers was ruthless in your high school?
General Science
Maths
English
Physics
I.C.T
Which year do you intend to marry (if you are single)?
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Which of these Bible pages can you open in five seconds?
1 Kings
Psalms
Hebrews
Revelation
Matthew
The first thing you do when you wake up
Check social media updates
Check news updates from Pulse.com.gh
Pray
Brush
Drink water
You favourite local TV channel
GHOne TV
GBC
Adom TV
UTV
TV3
Your best solution for break-up
Take time off social media
Block and unfriend ex on social media
Meditate every morning
Accept the break-up and move on
Speak to a counsellor or your pastor
