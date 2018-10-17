Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album


R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album

“Boys Kasa”, a popular Akan phrase which means ‘boys/men talk’, features the best new school Hip-hop/Hiplife musicians.

  • Published:
R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes.. play

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..

R2Bees are warming up to the release of their highly anticipated album “SITE 15” with yet another classic tune, titled “Boys Kasa”.

The latest is a follow-up to their trending club banger “We De Vibe”, and this new record is believed to ‘shatter’ the airwaves.

“Boys Kasa”, a popular Akan phrase which means ‘boys/men talk’, features the best new school Hip-hop/Hiplife musicians.

The song produced by Killbeatz and Killmatic features King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, La Meme Gang (Darkovibes, RJZ, Spacely and Humble Dis), Medikal and B4bonah.

The Afrobeats sound comes with a Babs Direction film which captures some typical ghetto scenes.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know
Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000

Recommended Videos

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes.. R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..
Shatta Wale on Hitz FM Shatta Wale on Hitz FM
Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss) Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)



Top Articles

1 Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhahabullet
2 Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s...bullet
3 Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's careerbullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
6 Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so...bullet
7 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
8 NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new videobullet
9 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
10 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet

Top Videos

1 Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)bullet
2 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ musicbullet
3 Shatta Wale on Hitz FMbullet
4 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
5 Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
6 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
7 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
8 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami...bullet
9 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
10 Music Video Sarkodie - Glory ft. Yung Lbullet

Music

Ben Adu
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''
Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Teephlow
#Forgive Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco
X
Advertisement