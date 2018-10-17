R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album

news

R2Bees are warming up to the release of their highly anticipated album “SITE 15” with yet another classic tune, titled “Boys Kasa”.

The latest is a follow-up to their trending club banger “We De Vibe”, and this new record is believed to ‘shatter’ the airwaves.

“Boys Kasa”, a popular Akan phrase which means ‘boys/men talk’, features the best new school Hip-hop/Hiplife musicians.

The song produced by Killbeatz and Killmatic features King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, La Meme Gang (Darkovibes, RJZ, Spacely and Humble Dis), Medikal and B4bonah.

The Afrobeats sound comes with a Babs Direction film which captures some typical ghetto scenes.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views.